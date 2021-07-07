GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.