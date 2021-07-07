Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.