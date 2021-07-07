Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,668 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 79,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

MSFT stock opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

