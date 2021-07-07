Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:AUMN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,650. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 89.15% and a negative net margin of 143.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

