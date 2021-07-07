Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 451,780 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Diamondback Energy worth $90,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $58,712,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. 68,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.