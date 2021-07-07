Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $98,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,489. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $261.65 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

