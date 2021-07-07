Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 311.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Varonis Systems worth $97,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,671 shares of company stock worth $5,672,299. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,311. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

