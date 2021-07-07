Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $100.47 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Lithia Motors worth $100,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD traded down $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $337.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.32 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

