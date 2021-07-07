Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 887,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $86,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.75. 2,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.