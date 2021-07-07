Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $91.77 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,788,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of XM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. 7,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,298. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.61.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

