Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.49% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $88,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. 9,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,610. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

