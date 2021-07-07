Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $96,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

WES stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,963. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

