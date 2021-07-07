GrafTech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average daily volume of 781 call options.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

