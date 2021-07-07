Graviocoin Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $121.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00406846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

