Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.98. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$36.82, with a volume of 270,847 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.66.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4699998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.