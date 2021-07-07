Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.25 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.