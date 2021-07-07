Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 131,047 shares.The stock last traded at $52.44 and had previously closed at $51.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

