Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 159,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,413,007 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $14.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

