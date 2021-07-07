Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$32.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$20.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$907.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.94.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

