Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,665,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

BLD stock opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

