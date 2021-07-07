Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,042 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIM stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

