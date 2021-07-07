Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 45,862 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,072 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $154,213,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,680,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

