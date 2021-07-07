Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 46,763 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

