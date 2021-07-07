Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 596,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 353,516 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 91,976 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

