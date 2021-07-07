Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE EVF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.