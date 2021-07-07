GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.78 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000132 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,380,425 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.