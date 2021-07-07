Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 40,315 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

