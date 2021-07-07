Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.