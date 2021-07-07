Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 894,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 690,609 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after acquiring an additional 686,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after acquiring an additional 612,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

