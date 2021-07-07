Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.33.

GNRC opened at $429.35 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $433.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

