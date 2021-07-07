Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.39 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,420,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,399,850 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

