Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

NYSE EAT opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

