Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,260 shares of company stock worth $128,272,988. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

