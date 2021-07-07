Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,914 shares of company stock worth $9,548,777.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

