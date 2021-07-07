Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 449 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $474.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $475.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.