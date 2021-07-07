Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 854 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $234.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

