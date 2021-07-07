Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) versus INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hang Lung Properties and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 9.47 -$331.40 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.70 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Hang Lung Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

