Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €44.14 ($51.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €45.34. NORMA Group has a one year low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a one year high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

