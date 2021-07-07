Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 166,200 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 3.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Twitter worth $50,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. 327,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,459,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.