Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SSNC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. 10,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,161. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

