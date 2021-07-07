Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,467,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,000. Zynga comprises approximately 1.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. 426,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $13,233,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,897,606 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,156. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

