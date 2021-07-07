HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Acquires 116,565 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 116,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HCHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 220,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 122.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

