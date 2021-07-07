Head to Head Analysis: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) versus GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $43.04 million 0.62 -$184.52 million N/A N/A GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abraxas Petroleum and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -567.57% -148.04% -55.31% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.