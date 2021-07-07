Head to Head Analysis: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 5 1 3.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.26% 3.94% 2.49% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.56 -$159.45 million $0.91 14.07 Sow Good $470,000.00 26.86 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Sow Good on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

