Head-To-Head Contrast: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.28 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.37 LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 38.87 -$32.62 million ($1.29) -3.23

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 315.67%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 25.71% 15.07% 5.95% LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -80.55% -54.90%

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Acorda Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. The company's lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. It has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as two additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and editing candidate LB-301 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome. The company also has a strategic collaboration and option agreement with CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

