Head-To-Head Contrast: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -3.88% N/A -10.15% PaySign N/A -74.80% -17.27%

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.25 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -17.08 PaySign $24.12 million 6.34 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -16.72

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PaySign. QuoteMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuoteMedia and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 PaySign 0 4 1 0 2.20

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.37%. PaySign has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats PaySign on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card solutions for corporate incentive and rewards, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Co-Pay Assistance Program, a pharmaceutical payment card product; and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and nonÂ-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, it provides Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

