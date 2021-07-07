Head-To-Head Survey: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $15.30 billion 24.36 $6.41 billion $6.43 58.49 ACV Auctions $208.36 million 17.64 -$41.02 million N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 42.38% 100.68% 19.26% ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 22 0 2.96 ACV Auctions 0 7 4 0 2.36

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $395.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.02%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.04%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Mastercard.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastercard beats ACV Auctions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

