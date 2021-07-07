Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $145.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00037582 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00274285 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00037466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,269,900 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.