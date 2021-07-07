HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

