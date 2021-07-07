Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $5.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

